Here's What You Should know About Ford's (F) F-150 Lightning Pro

Ford Motor Company F recently rolled out a version of the F-150 Lightning pickup truck — the all-new 2022 F-150 Lightning Pro — the first-ever all-electric F-Series truck designed for commercial customers.



F-150 Lightning Pro will be built at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn starting next spring. The vehicle, which hits the roads next year, will join the E-Transit, an upcoming battery-electric version of the Transit cargo van, in Ford's work-ready line-up of electric vehicles (EVs). Customers can reserve the vehicle on Ford's website.

Highlights of F-150 Lightning Pro

Designed specifically for commercial customers, F-150 Lightning Pro blends familiar Built Ford Tough power, capability and durability with a contemporary electric platform, adding new capabilities and features designed to enhance productivity and reduce operating costs and maintenance time, while ensuring carbon neutrality.



F-150 Lightning Pro will be available in two options. The standard version, available for both retail and commercial customers, targets an EPA-estimated range of 230 miles and 426 horsepower, with a base price of $39,974. The base truck has a targeted 2,000-pound maximum payload capacity and a maximum of 5,000 pounds of towing capability, which can increase to 7,700 pounds with the optional tow package.



Additionally, the company offers an extended-range version for commercial customers, targeting an EPA-estimated range of 300 miles and 563 horsepower, and starting at a price of $49,974. This version comes integrated with the optional tow Package, which increases the targeted maximum towing to 10,000 pound. Both versions are powered by a lithium-ion battery and come with 775 lb.-ft. of torque.



The extended-range option on Lightning Pro includes Ford's 80-amp charging station. The standard option comes with a 32-amp mobile charger.



F-150 Lightning has an aluminum alloy body on a steel frame, an independent rear suspension and dual electric in-board motors in the front and rear.



It also features what Ford claims to be the first-ever Mega Power Frunk, or front trunk on an F-Series pick-up, located under the hood where the engine is normally located for an internal combustion engine vehicle. The frunk comes standard with four 120-volt electrical outlets and two USB ports with a storage space of up to 400 pounds.



Meanwhile, another attraction point of F-150 Lightning is its ability to act as a power generator. Ford's Pro Power Onboard is a built-in AC power source that comes standard with 2.4 kilowatts of energy. An upgraded version offers 9.6 kilowatts.



F-150 Lightning Pro will be offered in a full-size four-door, five-passenger SuperCrew configuration. It comes standard with Ford's SYNC 4 infotainment system, a 12-inch color LCD screen, 12-inch productivity screen and Ford Co-Pilot 360, which is Ford's driver-assist system.



F-150 Lightning Pro is equipped with a variety of standard and optional smart charging hardware accessories. It includes a 32-amp, 120/240-volt mobile charger. The company also offers a higher-capacity 48-amp charge station that runs on 240 volts, as well as a 240-volt, 80-amp charge station for speedier charging.



Ford has also emphasized the EV Telematics dashboard function, which allows vehicle data to be shared over the cloud to help fleet managers monitor tasks, such as the vehicle's status and range.



Amid the heightening climate-change concerns, Ford is committed toward its goal of providing completely carbon-free transportation in the upcoming years and is boosting electrification efforts to attain this target. The company has always been at the forefront of the automotive revolution and is focused on its vision of an all-electric future, including providing fifth-generation lithium ion batteries as well as preparing for the transition to solid-state batteries, which warrant longer range, reduced cost and safer EVs for customers. The automaker, earlier this year, committed to invest at least $22 billion through 2025 to deliver EVs globally by capitalizing on its strength, starting with EV versions of the company’s most popular models.



The launch of the F-150 Lightning Pro showcases Ford’s latest effort to electrify its fleet for commercial customers as well, positioning the automaker well in the race to EV supremacy.



Ford, peers of which include General Motors GM, Tesla TSLA and Volkswagen VWAGY, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency have sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.