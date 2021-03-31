Here's What You Need to Know About COVID Variants' Impact on Vaccine Efficacy

The more widely a virus is circulating in a population and infecting individuals, the more likely it is that the virus will mutate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Over a year into the global coronavirus pandemic, we face an increasing number of variants of the virus, and the fear that our methods of prevention and treatment might not stack up against the more transmissible and potentially more dangerous strains originating in South Africa, Brazil, and the U.K.

We now have data from Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) on how their vaccines perform against these new strains -- here's what that new data means, and some good news on the ability of shots to provide protection.

10 stocks we like better than Novavax

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Novavax wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Morgan McSweeney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.