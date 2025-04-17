Here’s What You Need Saved To Live a Middle-Class Retirement on the East Coast

Florida is the second-biggest retirement state in America, behind California. It’s also one of the cheapest for the middle class, especially among East Coast states.

According to recent GOBankingRates research, a middle-class retiree in Florida needs only about $494,000 for a 20-year retirement. That is cheaper than all but two Atlantic states — the Carolinas.

Here’s a look at what a middle-class retirement costs in each of the East Coast states.

Connecticut

Middle-class income range: $62,507 to $187,520

$62,507 to $187,520 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $787,975

$787,975 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,250,133

Delaware

Middle-class income range: $55,237 to $165,710

$55,237 to $165,710 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $642,575

$642,575 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,104,733

Florida

Middle-class income range: $47,807 to $143,422

$47,807 to $143,422 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $493,988

$493,988 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $956,147

Georgia

Middle-class income range: $49,776 to $149,328

$49,776 to $149,328 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $533,362

$533,362 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $995,520

Maine

Middle-class income range: $47,849 to $143,546

$47,849 to $143,546 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $494,815

$494,815 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $956,973

Maryland

Middle-class income range: $67,768 to $202,304

$67,768 to $202,304 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $893,202

$893,202 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,355,360

Massachusetts

Middle-class income range: $67,561 to $202,682

$67,561 to $202,682 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $889,055

$889,055 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,351,213

New Hampshire

Middle-class income range: $63,752 to $191,256

$63,752 to $191,256 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $812,882

$812,882 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,275,040

New Jersey

Middle-class income range: $67,367 to $202,100

$67,367 to $202,100 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $885,175

$885,175 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,347,333

New York

Middle-class income range: $56,385 to $169,156

$56,385 to $169,156 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $665,548

$665,548 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,127,707

North Carolina

Middle-class income range: $46,603 to $139,808

$46,603 to $139,808 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $469,895

$469,895 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $932,053

Pennsylvania

Middle-class income range: $50,721 to $152,162

$50,721 to $152,162 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $552,255

$552,255 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,014,413

Rhode Island

Middle-class income range: $57,581 to $172,744

$57,581 to $172,744 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $689,468

$689,468 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,151,627

South Carolina

Middle-class income range: $44,545 to $133,636

$44,545 to $133,636 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $428,748

$428,748 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $890,907

Virginia

Middle-class income range: $60,649 to $181,948

$60,649 to $181,948 Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $750,828

$750,828 Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,212,987

Methodology: The amount needed for retirement was calculated using cost-of-living data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve Economic Research. Middle-class income is defined by Pew Research Center as two-thirds to double the national median income. The minimum income needed to be middle class was calculated and the savings needed to retire was calculated. The average income for one person was sourced from the Social Security Administration for December 2024, and the retirement savings needed after Social Security benefits was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 24, 2025.

