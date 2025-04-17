Personal Finance

Here’s What You Need Saved To Live a Middle-Class Retirement on the East Coast

April 17, 2025 — 08:04 am EDT

Florida is the second-biggest retirement state in America, behind California. It’s also one of the cheapest for the middle class, especially among East Coast states.

According to recent GOBankingRates research, a middle-class retiree in Florida needs only about $494,000 for a 20-year retirement. That is cheaper than all but two Atlantic states — the Carolinas.

Here’s a look at what a middle-class retirement costs in each of the East Coast states.

Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

Connecticut

  • Middle-class income range: $62,507 to $187,520
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $787,975
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,250,133

Delaware_State_University_Student_Center

Delaware

  • Middle-class income range: $55,237 to $165,710
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $642,575
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,104,733

Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

Florida

  • Middle-class income range: $47,807 to $143,422
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $493,988
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $956,147
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

Georgia

  • Middle-class income range: $49,776 to $149,328
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $533,362
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $995,520
View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA.

Maine

  • Middle-class income range: $47,849 to $143,546
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $494,815
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $956,973

Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Middle-class income range: $67,768 to $202,304
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $893,202
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,355,360
Brookline, Massachusetts, USA - April 2, 2021: View of the S.

Massachusetts

  • Middle-class income range: $67,561 to $202,682
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $889,055
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,351,213
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

New Hampshire

  • Middle-class income range: $63,752 to $191,256
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $812,882
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,275,040

Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Middle-class income range: $67,367 to $202,100
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $885,175
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,347,333
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Middle-class income range: $56,385 to $169,156
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $665,548
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,127,707
North Carolina plate

North Carolina

  • Middle-class income range: $46,603 to $139,808
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $469,895
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $932,053

An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Middle-class income range: $50,721 to $152,162
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $552,255
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,014,413
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Middle-class income range: $57,581 to $172,744
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $689,468
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,151,627
Map of South Carolina State.

South Carolina

  • Middle-class income range: $44,545 to $133,636
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $428,748
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $890,907

Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Middle-class income range: $60,649 to $181,948
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement with Social Security: $750,828
  • Amount needed for 20-year retirement without Social Security: $1,212,987

Methodology: The amount needed for retirement was calculated using cost-of-living data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve Economic Research. Middle-class income is defined by Pew Research Center as two-thirds to double the national median income. The minimum income needed to be middle class was calculated and the savings needed to retire was calculated. The average income for one person was sourced from the Social Security Administration for December 2024, and the retirement savings needed after Social Security benefits was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Jan. 24, 2025.

