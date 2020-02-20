Here's What You Must Note Ahead of Lowe's (LOW) Q4 Earnings

Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 numbers on Feb 26, before the opening bell. Notably, the company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 0.9%, on average. If all goes well, the quarter will mark the third straight quarter of an earnings beat for the company.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 91 cents, suggesting growth of 13.8% from 80 cents earned in the year-ago quarter. We note that the consensus mark remained unchanged in the past 30 days. For revenues, the consensus estimate is pegged at $16,190 million, indicating a rise of 3.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported tally.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Lowe's Companies, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Lowe's Companies, Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Note



Gains from the pro business, home improvement solutions and strong digital foothold are likely to show on Lowe's fourth-quarter results. In a bid to keep driving sales from pro customers, the company has been boosting Pro-focused brands. Lowe’s has also revamped its pro-service business website, LowesForPros.com, to focus on the needs of pro customers. Moreover, management is focused on improving Canadian operations through inventory rationalization.



Additionally, sales-growth initiatives like better product presentation, improved in-store experience, rationalizing merchandising assortments and labor scheduling are likely to have boosted the company’s sales and comparable sales (comps) in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lowe's comparable sales at the U.S. home improvement business calls for an increase of 3%.



However, the company has been witnessing an increase in supply-chain costs. Further, any deleverage in customer delivery expenses as well as any adverse product mix shift may show on margins in the final quarter. Also, headwinds related to foreign currency fluctuations and stiff competition persist.



What Our Zacks Model Says



Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Lowe’s this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Although Lowe’s carries a Zacks Rank #2, its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.



Stocks With a Favorable Combination



Here are a few companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination to post an earnings beat:



G-III Apparel Group GIII has an Earnings ESP of +5.62% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Costco COST has an Earnings ESP of +0.56% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Burlington Stores BURL has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.