Here's What You Can Expect From FTI Consulting's Q3 Earnings

FTI Consulting FCN is scheduled to release its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 24, before the bell.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the four trailing quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 29.6% on average.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line for the to-be-reported quarter is currently pegged at $940.1 million, indicating an increase of 5.3% from the year-ago actual figure. We are expecting revenue growth from Economic Consulting, Forensic and Litigation, and Technology businesses in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Economic Consulting revenues is pegged at $220 million, indicating 13.4% growth from the year-ago quarter. We expect higher demand and realized bill rates for M&A-related antitrust and financial economics services in the quarter.

The consensus estimate for Forensic and Litigation revenues is pegged at $179 million, indicating 7.8% year-over-year growth. Higher demand for dispute services and construction solutions services is expected to have driven the segment in the quarter.

The consensus mark for the Technology segment stands at million, indicating 15.2% year-over-year growth. The expected uptick is likely to be due to higher demand for M&A-related “second request.”

Revenues from Strategic Communications and Corporate Financing & Restructuring are expected to decline 1.1% and 2.3%, respectively, year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line stands at $2.06, indicating an 11.1% year-over-year decline. Weak topline is likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FCN this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FTI Consulting has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

TransUnion TRU: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.1 billion, indicating a 9.6% year-over-year rise. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1 per share, suggesting a rise of 12.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past three quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 5.8%.

TRU currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.84% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 23. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Visa V: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2024 top line is pegged at $9.5 billion, suggesting 10.1% growth on a year-over-year basis. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.6 per share, indicating a 10.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 2.9%.

V currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 29.

Corpay CPAY: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.7%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $5 per share, implying a 10.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past three quarters and missed in one, with an average surprise of 0.2%.

CPAY has an Earnings ESP of +0.23% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 11.

