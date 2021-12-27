Here's What We Like About Washington Trust Bancorp's (NASDAQ:WASH) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Washington Trust Bancorp's shares before the 31st of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.54 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.08 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Washington Trust Bancorp has a trailing yield of 3.8% on the current share price of $56.42. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Washington Trust Bancorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Washington Trust Bancorp paying out a modest 48% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Washington Trust Bancorp's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Washington Trust Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.4% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Washington Trust Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like Washington Trust Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Washington Trust Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Washington Trust Bancorp is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Washington Trust Bancorp (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

