Here's What We Like About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia's (NASDAQ:SONA) Upcoming Dividend

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 6th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 20th of November.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia's upcoming dividend is US$0.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.40 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a trailing yield of 4.1% on the current stock price of $9.66. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Southern National Bancorp of Virginia's payout ratio is modest, at just 42% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, with earnings per share up 8.8% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past nine years, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has increased its dividend at approximately 23% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Southern National Bancorp of Virginia worth buying for its dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Southern National Bancorp of Virginia more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

