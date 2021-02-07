Here's What We Like About Southern Missouri Bancorp's (NASDAQ:SMBC) Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. You will need to purchase shares before the 11th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of February.

Southern Missouri Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.16 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.60 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Southern Missouri Bancorp has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of $34.19. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Southern Missouri Bancorp is paying out just 16% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:SMBC Historic Dividend February 7th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Southern Missouri Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Southern Missouri Bancorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.6% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Southern Missouri Bancorp got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Southern Missouri Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Southern Missouri Bancorp is facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Southern Missouri Bancorp (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

