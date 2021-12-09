Here's What We Like About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida's shares before the 14th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 31st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.52 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a trailing yield of approximately 1.5% on its current stock price of $34.81. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida paid out just 12% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has grown its earnings rapidly, up 25% a year for the past five years.

Unfortunately Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

