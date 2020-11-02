Here's What We Like About SB Financial Group's (NASDAQ:SBFG) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. If you purchase the stock on or after the 5th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 20th of November.

SB Financial Group's upcoming dividend is US$0.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.42 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, SB Financial Group stock has a trailing yield of around 2.7% on the current share price of $15.34. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. SB Financial Group has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 22% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:SBFG Historic Dividend November 2nd 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at SB Financial Group, with earnings per share up 9.8% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, eight years ago, SB Financial Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 20% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is SB Financial Group worth buying for its dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Overall, SB Financial Group looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in SB Financial Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Be aware that SB Financial Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

