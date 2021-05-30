Here's What We Like About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation's (NASDAQ:RMBI) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Richmond Mutual Bancorporation's shares before the 2nd of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.07 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.28 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $14.61. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Richmond Mutual Bancorporation's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation paid out a comfortable 26% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:RMBI Historic Dividend May 30th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time.

Unfortunately Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Is Richmond Mutual Bancorporation an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Richmond Mutual Bancorporation appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

