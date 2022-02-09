Here's What We Like About Prudential Financial's (NYSE:PRU) Upcoming Dividend

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Prudential Financial's shares before the 14th of February in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.20 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$4.80 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Prudential Financial stock has a trailing yield of around 4.0% on the current share price of $121.33. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Prudential Financial is paying out just 23% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

NYSE:PRU Historic Dividend February 9th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Prudential Financial's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Prudential Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is Prudential Financial an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like Prudential Financial that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Prudential Financial appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Prudential Financial for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Prudential Financial (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

