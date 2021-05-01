Here's What We Like About Pinnacle Financial Partners' (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 6th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of May.

Pinnacle Financial Partners's next dividend payment will be US$0.18 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.72 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Pinnacle Financial Partners has a trailing yield of 0.8% on the current share price of $90.14. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Pinnacle Financial Partners's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 12% of its income after tax.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:PNFP Historic Dividend May 1st 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Pinnacle Financial Partners's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past eight years, Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend at approximately 11% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is Pinnacle Financial Partners worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

So while Pinnacle Financial Partners looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Pinnacle Financial Partners you should be aware of.

