Here's What We Like About Peoples Financial Services' (NASDAQ:PFIS) Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Peoples Financial Services' shares before the 27th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.37 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.48 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Peoples Financial Services has a trailing yield of approximately 3.4% on its current stock price of $43.8. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Peoples Financial Services's payout ratio is modest, at just 31% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:PFIS Historic Dividend May 22nd 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Peoples Financial Services's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past seven years, Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend at approximately 2.6% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Peoples Financial Services is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Peoples Financial Services? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Peoples Financial Services appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Peoples Financial Services for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Peoples Financial Services that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

