Here's What We Like About Parker-Hannifin's (NYSE:PH) Upcoming Dividend

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Parker-Hannifin's shares on or after the 10th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.03 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$4.12 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Parker-Hannifin has a trailing yield of approximately 1.4% on its current stock price of $302.97. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Parker-Hannifin paying out a modest 28% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Parker-Hannifin generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 26% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Parker-Hannifin's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

NYSE:PH Historic Dividend February 5th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Parker-Hannifin's earnings per share have risen 19% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Parker-Hannifin has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is Parker-Hannifin an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We love that Parker-Hannifin is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Parker-Hannifin looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Parker-Hannifin for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Parker-Hannifin has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

