Here's What We Like About Nexstar Media Group's (NASDAQ:NXST) Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 13th of May, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 28th of May.

Nexstar Media Group's upcoming dividend is US$0.70 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.80 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Nexstar Media Group has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $147.51. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Nexstar Media Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Nexstar Media Group paid out just 12% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 9.6% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:NXST Historic Dividend May 9th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Nexstar Media Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 51% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Nexstar Media Group looks like a promising growth company.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last eight years, Nexstar Media Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 25% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Nexstar Media Group worth buying for its dividend? We love that Nexstar Media Group is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Nexstar Media Group, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Nexstar Media Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Be aware that Nexstar Media Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

