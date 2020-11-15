Here's What We Like About Nathan's Famous' (NASDAQ:NATH) Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 20th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of December.

Nathan's Famous's next dividend payment will be US$0.35 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.40 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Nathan's Famous has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current stock price of $60.19. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Nathan's Famous has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Nathan's Famous paid out a comfortable 48% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 41% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:NATH Historic Dividend November 15th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Nathan's Famous, with earnings per share up 2.1% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share growth in recent times has not been a standout. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Nathan's Famous has delivered an average of 18% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past two years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Nathan's Famous for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Nathan's Famous is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Nathan's Famous is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Be aware that Nathan's Famous is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

