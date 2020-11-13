Here's What We Like About Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 18th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 10th of December.

Microsoft's next dividend payment will be US$0.56 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.24 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Microsoft has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current share price of $215.44. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Microsoft paid out a comfortable 33% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 31% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Microsoft's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Microsoft has grown its earnings rapidly, up 33% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Microsoft has increased its dividend at approximately 16% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Microsoft for the upcoming dividend? Microsoft has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Microsoft has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Microsoft and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

