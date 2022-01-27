Here's What We Like About MetroCity Bankshares' (NASDAQ:MCBS) Upcoming Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase MetroCity Bankshares' shares before the 1st of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.46 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that MetroCity Bankshares has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of $25.72. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether MetroCity Bankshares can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. MetroCity Bankshares is paying out just 17% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

NasdaqGS:MCBS Historic Dividend January 27th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see MetroCity Bankshares has grown its earnings rapidly, up 23% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. MetroCity Bankshares has delivered 31% dividend growth per year on average over the past five years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Has MetroCity Bankshares got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like MetroCity Bankshares that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. MetroCity Bankshares ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

So while MetroCity Bankshares looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for MetroCity Bankshares and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

