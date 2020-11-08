Here's What We Like About MAXIMUS' (NYSE:MMS) Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 12th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of November.

MAXIMUS's upcoming dividend is US$0.28 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.12 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, MAXIMUS stock has a trailing yield of around 1.6% on the current share price of $71.66. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see MAXIMUS paying out a modest 33% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether MAXIMUS generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 52% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:MMS Historic Dividend November 8th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see MAXIMUS earnings per share are up 9.0% per annum over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, MAXIMUS has lifted its dividend by approximately 25% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy MAXIMUS for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share growth has been modest, and it's interesting that MAXIMUS is paying out less than half of its earnings and more than half its cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about MAXIMUS from a dividend perspective.

In light of that, while MAXIMUS has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with MAXIMUS and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

