Here's What We Like About Martin Marietta Materials' (NYSE:MLM) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 30th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of December.

Martin Marietta Materials's upcoming dividend is US$0.57 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.28 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Martin Marietta Materials has a trailing yield of 0.8% on the current share price of $274.92. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Martin Marietta Materials can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Martin Marietta Materials paid out just 21% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Martin Marietta Materials generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 22% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:MLM Historic Dividend November 25th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Martin Marietta Materials has grown its earnings rapidly, up 32% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Martin Marietta Materials looks like a promising growth company.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Martin Marietta Materials has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.6% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Martin Marietta Materials is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Martin Marietta Materials for the upcoming dividend? We love that Martin Marietta Materials is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Martin Marietta Materials looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while Martin Marietta Materials looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Martin Marietta Materials that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

