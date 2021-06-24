Here's What We Like About Lincoln Electric Holdings' (NASDAQ:LECO) Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Lincoln Electric Holdings' shares before the 29th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.51 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.04 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Lincoln Electric Holdings has a trailing yield of approximately 1.6% on its current stock price of $129.94. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Lincoln Electric Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Lincoln Electric Holdings is paying out an acceptable 53% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 37% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Lincoln Electric Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:LECO Historic Dividend June 24th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Lincoln Electric Holdings's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years. Lincoln Electric Holdings is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Lincoln Electric Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 14% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is Lincoln Electric Holdings worth buying for its dividend? Lincoln Electric Holdings's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Lincoln Electric Holdings has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Lincoln Electric Holdings and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

