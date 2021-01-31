Here's What We Like About Lamb Weston Holdings' (NYSE:LW) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You can purchase shares before the 4th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 5th of March.

Lamb Weston Holdings's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.94 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Lamb Weston Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current stock price of $74.7. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Lamb Weston Holdings's payout ratio is modest, at just 45% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 31% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:LW Historic Dividend January 31st 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Lamb Weston Holdings earnings per share are up 2.1% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share growth in recent times has not been a standout. Yet there are several ways to grow the dividend, and one of them is simply that the company may choose to pay out more of its earnings as dividends.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past four years, Lamb Weston Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 5.8% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Lamb Weston Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Lamb Weston Holdings is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Lamb Weston Holdings is halfway there. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

So while Lamb Weston Holdings looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Lamb Weston Holdings (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

