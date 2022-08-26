Here's What We Like About Jackson Financial's (NYSE:JXN) Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Jackson Financial's shares before the 31st of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.55 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.20 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Jackson Financial has a trailing yield of 6.5% on the current share price of $33.82. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Jackson Financial has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 2.5% of its income after tax.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends. NYSE:JXN Historic Dividend August 26th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For that reason, it's encouraging to see Jackson Financial's earnings over the past year have risen 379%. While we'd be remiss not to point out that a year is a very short time in dividend investing, it's an encouraging sign so far.

We do note though, one year is too short a time to be drawing strong conclusions about a company's future growth prospects.

Given that Jackson Financial has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Is Jackson Financial worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, Jackson Financial looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Jackson Financial is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Jackson Financial (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

