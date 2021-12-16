Here's What We Like About Ituran Location and Control's (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Ituran Location and Control's shares before the 21st of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.56 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Ituran Location and Control has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of $25.01. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Ituran Location and Control has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Ituran Location and Control paid out a comfortable 32% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Ituran Location and Control generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 31% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:ITRN Historic Dividend December 16th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Ituran Location and Control earnings per share are up 5.0% per annum over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. Organisations that reinvest heavily in themselves typically get stronger over time, which can bring attractive benefits such as stronger earnings and dividends.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Ituran Location and Control has seen its dividend decline 5.6% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

Final Takeaway

Has Ituran Location and Control got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Ituran Location and Control is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Ituran Location and Control is halfway there. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Ituran Location and Control is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Ituran Location and Control that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

