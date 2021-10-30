Here's What We Like About Heidrick & Struggles International's (NASDAQ:HSII) Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Heidrick & Struggles International's shares before the 4th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 19th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.60 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Heidrick & Struggles International has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of $46.88. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Heidrick & Struggles International has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Heidrick & Struggles International has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 18% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 7.6% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Heidrick & Struggles International's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:HSII Historic Dividend October 30th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Heidrick & Struggles International has grown its earnings rapidly, up 29% a year for the past five years. Heidrick & Struggles International looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Heidrick & Struggles International has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.4% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Heidrick & Struggles International is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Is Heidrick & Struggles International an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Heidrick & Struggles International has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Heidrick & Struggles International you should know about.

