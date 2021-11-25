Here's What We Like About Hartford Financial Services Group's (NYSE:HIG) Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Hartford Financial Services Group's shares on or after the 30th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.39 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.54 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Hartford Financial Services Group has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of $71.52. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Hartford Financial Services Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Hartford Financial Services Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Hartford Financial Services Group paid out just 23% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:HIG Historic Dividend November 25th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Fortunately for readers, Hartford Financial Services Group's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend at approximately 14% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is Hartford Financial Services Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like Hartford Financial Services Group that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Hartford Financial Services Group looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Hartford Financial Services Group is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Hartford Financial Services Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

