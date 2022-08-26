Here's What We Like About Grosvenor Capital Management's (NASDAQ:GCMG) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Grosvenor Capital Management's shares before the 31st of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.40 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Grosvenor Capital Management stock has a trailing yield of around 4.9% on the current share price of $8.19. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Grosvenor Capital Management's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Grosvenor Capital Management is paying out an acceptable 58% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends. NasdaqGM:GCMG Historic Dividend August 26th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For that reason, it's encouraging to see Grosvenor Capital Management's earnings over the past year have risen 304%. While we'd be remiss not to point out that a year is a very short time in dividend investing, it's an encouraging sign so far.

One year is a very short time frame in the pantheon of investing, so we wouldn't get too hung up on these numbers.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past two years, Grosvenor Capital Management has increased its dividend at approximately 29% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Grosvenor Capital Management for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are growing nicely, and Grosvenor Capital Management is paying out a percentage of its earnings that is around the average for dividend-paying stocks. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Grosvenor Capital Management more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Grosvenor Capital Management for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Grosvenor Capital Management (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

