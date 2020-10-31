Here's What We Like About Franklin Financial Services' (NASDAQ:FRAF) Upcoming Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 5th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of November.

Franklin Financial Services's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.20 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Franklin Financial Services has a trailing yield of 5.5% on the current share price of $22. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Franklin Financial Services paid out a comfortable 41% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Franklin Financial Services, with earnings per share up 7.6% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Franklin Financial Services has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.1% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Franklin Financial Services? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Overall, Franklin Financial Services looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while Franklin Financial Services looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Franklin Financial Services you should be aware of.

