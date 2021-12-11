Here's What We Like About First Savings Financial Group's (NASDAQ:FSFG) Upcoming Dividend

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase First Savings Financial Group's shares on or after the 16th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 31st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.48 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, First Savings Financial Group stock has a trailing yield of around 1.8% on the current share price of $27.17. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether First Savings Financial Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. First Savings Financial Group has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 8.7% of its income after tax.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:FSFG Historic Dividend December 11th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see First Savings Financial Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 28% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. First Savings Financial Group has delivered an average of 15% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past nine years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Has First Savings Financial Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like First Savings Financial Group that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating First Savings Financial Group more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in First Savings Financial Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Be aware that First Savings Financial Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

