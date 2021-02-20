Here's What We Like About First National's (NASDAQ:FXNC) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy First National Corporation (NASDAQ:FXNC) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 25th of February in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of March.

First National's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.44 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, First National stock has a trailing yield of around 2.7% on the current share price of $17.5. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. First National is paying out just 24% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see First National has grown its earnings rapidly, up 42% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. First National's dividend payments per share have declined at 1.5% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid First National? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating First National more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks First National is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for First National that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

