Here's What We Like About Federal Agricultural Mortgage's (NYSE:AGM) Upcoming Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Federal Agricultural Mortgage's shares on or after the 14th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 31st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.88 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$3.52 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of $124.8. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Federal Agricultural Mortgage paid out a comfortable 35% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

NYSE:AGM Historic Dividend December 9th 2021

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Federal Agricultural Mortgage's earnings per share have been growing at 18% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Federal Agricultural Mortgage has increased its dividend at approximately 33% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Federal Agricultural Mortgage for the upcoming dividend? Companies like Federal Agricultural Mortgage that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Federal Agricultural Mortgage appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

Curious about whether Federal Agricultural Mortgage has been able to consistently generate growth? Here's a chart of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

