Here's What We Like About Erie Indemnity's (NASDAQ:ERIE) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You can purchase shares before the 18th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 29th of December.

Erie Indemnity's next dividend payment will be US$2.00 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$3.86 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Erie Indemnity has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of $233.32. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Erie Indemnity is paying out an acceptable 70% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:ERIE Historic Dividend December 14th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Erie Indemnity's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Erie Indemnity has increased its dividend at approximately 7.2% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Erie Indemnity? Erie Indemnity has an acceptable payout ratio and its earnings per share have been improving at a decent rate. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Erie Indemnity more closely.

Curious about whether Erie Indemnity has been able to consistently generate growth? Here's a chart of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

