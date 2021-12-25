Here's What We Like About Equity Bancshares' (NASDAQ:EQBK) Upcoming Dividend

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Equity Bancshares' shares before the 30th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.08 per share. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Equity Bancshares's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Equity Bancshares is paying out just 2.1% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:EQBK Historic Dividend December 25th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Equity Bancshares's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years.

This is Equity Bancshares's first year of paying a dividend, so it doesn't have much of a history yet to compare to.

Final Takeaway

Is Equity Bancshares worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Equity Bancshares ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while Equity Bancshares has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Equity Bancshares you should know about.

