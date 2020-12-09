Here's What We Like About Ecolab's (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming Dividend

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 14th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of January.

Ecolab's next dividend payment will be US$0.48 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.88 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Ecolab has a trailing yield of 0.8% on the current share price of $225.9. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Ecolab's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Ecolab's payout ratio is modest, at just 45% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 41% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Ecolab's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ECL Historic Dividend December 10th 2020

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That explains why we're not overly excited about Ecolab's flat earnings over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. Earnings per share growth in recent times has not been a standout. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Ecolab has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Ecolab for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been flat over this time, but we're intrigued to see that Ecolab is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. Generally we like to see both low payout ratios and strong earnings per share growth, but Ecolab is halfway there. There's a lot to like about Ecolab, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Ecolab looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ecolab you should know about.

