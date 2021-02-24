Here's What We Like About Ebix's (NASDAQ:EBIX) Upcoming Dividend

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 1st of March, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of March.

Ebix's next dividend payment will be US$0.075 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.30 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Ebix has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current stock price of $25.15. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Ebix is paying out just 9.7% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 15% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Ebix's earnings per share have risen 13% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last nine years, Ebix has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Ebix got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's great that Ebix is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Ebix looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Ebix for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ebix (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

