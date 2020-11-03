Here's What We Like About Dover Motorsports' (NYSE:DVD) Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 9th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of December.

Dover Motorsports's next dividend payment will be US$0.07 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.07 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Dover Motorsports has a trailing yield of 4.3% on the current stock price of $1.64. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Dover Motorsports paying out a modest 30% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 25% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:DVD Historic Dividend November 4th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Dover Motorsports has grown its earnings rapidly, up 31% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last eight years, Dover Motorsports has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.2% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Dover Motorsports an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's great that Dover Motorsports is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about Dover Motorsports, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Dover Motorsports for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Dover Motorsports and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

