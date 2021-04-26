Here's What We Like About Donegal Group's (NASDAQ:DGIC.A) Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGIC.A) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 30th of April in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 17th of May.

Donegal Group's next dividend payment will be US$0.16 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.60 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Donegal Group has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current share price of $16.25. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Donegal Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Donegal Group paid out a comfortable 33% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:DGIC.A Historic Dividend April 26th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Donegal Group's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Donegal Group has delivered 3.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Donegal Group is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Is Donegal Group worth buying for its dividend? Companies like Donegal Group that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Donegal Group more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Donegal Group is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Donegal Group that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

