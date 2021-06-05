Here's What We Like About DICK'S Sporting Goods' (NYSE:DKS) Upcoming Dividend

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase DICK'S Sporting Goods' shares before the 10th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.36 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.45 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, DICK'S Sporting Goods has a trailing yield of approximately 1.5% on its current stock price of $97.47. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. DICK'S Sporting Goods has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 11% of its income after tax. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 5.7% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:DKS Historic Dividend June 5th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see DICK'S Sporting Goods has grown its earnings rapidly, up 34% a year for the past five years. DICK'S Sporting Goods looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. DICK'S Sporting Goods has delivered an average of 11% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Has DICK'S Sporting Goods got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? DICK'S Sporting Goods has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while DICK'S Sporting Goods has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for DICK'S Sporting Goods that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

