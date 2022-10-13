Here's What We Like About Dell Technologies' (NYSE:DELL) Upcoming Dividend

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Dell Technologies' shares before the 18th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 28th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.33 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.32 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Dell Technologies has a trailing yield of approximately 3.9% on its current stock price of $33.77. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Dell Technologies's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Dell Technologies can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Dell Technologies is paying out just 9.5% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Dell Technologies generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 13% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Dell Technologies's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 62% per annum for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Dell Technologies looks like a promising growth company.

Given that Dell Technologies has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Is Dell Technologies worth buying for its dividend? Dell Technologies has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Dell Technologies looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Dell Technologies has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Dell Technologies (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

