Here's What We Like About Cullen/Frost Bankers' (NYSE:CFR) Upcoming Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Cullen/Frost Bankers' shares on or after the 27th of May, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.72 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.88 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Cullen/Frost Bankers has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current share price of $122.88. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Cullen/Frost Bankers's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Cullen/Frost Bankers's payout ratio is modest, at just 47% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CFR Historic Dividend May 22nd 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Cullen/Frost Bankers, with earnings per share up 7.4% on average over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Cullen/Frost Bankers has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.8% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Cullen/Frost Bankers for the upcoming dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Cullen/Frost Bankers more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Cullen/Frost Bankers for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. We've identified 2 warning signs with Cullen/Frost Bankers (at least 1 which is potentially serious), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.