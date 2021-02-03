Here's What We Like About Community West Bancshares' (NASDAQ:CWBC) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 8th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of February.

Community West Bancshares's next dividend payment will be US$0.06 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.18 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Community West Bancshares has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current stock price of $9.11. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Community West Bancshares has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 21% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:CWBC Historic Dividend February 4th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Community West Bancshares's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 26% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Community West Bancshares has delivered an average of 14% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past six years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Is Community West Bancshares an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Community West Bancshares ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while Community West Bancshares has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Community West Bancshares has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

