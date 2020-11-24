Here's What We Like About CNB Financial's (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 30th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of December.

CNB Financial's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.68 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that CNB Financial has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current share price of $20.67. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see CNB Financial paying out a modest 30% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CCNE Historic Dividend November 25th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see CNB Financial earnings per share are up 7.1% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. CNB Financial's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy CNB Financial for the upcoming dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. In summary, CNB Financial appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for CNB Financial that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

