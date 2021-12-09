Here's What We Like About Civitas Resources' (NYSE:CIVI) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Civitas Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CIVI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Civitas Resources' shares before the 14th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.46 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.85 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Civitas Resources has a trailing yield of approximately 3.2% on its current stock price of $57.62. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Civitas Resources's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Civitas Resources can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Civitas Resources is paying out just 24% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out 17% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Civitas Resources's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

NYSE:CIVI Historic Dividend December 9th 2021

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Civitas Resources has grown its earnings rapidly, up 101% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Civitas Resources looks like a promising growth company.

Given that Civitas Resources has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

The Bottom Line

Has Civitas Resources got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We love that Civitas Resources is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Civitas Resources, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Civitas Resources is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Civitas Resources that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

