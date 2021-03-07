Here's What We Like About ChoiceOne Financial Services' (NASDAQ:COFS) Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You will need to purchase shares before the 12th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of March.

ChoiceOne Financial Services's next dividend payment will be US$0.22 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.88 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that ChoiceOne Financial Services has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of $27.37. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see ChoiceOne Financial Services paying out a modest 39% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:COFS Historic Dividend March 7th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see ChoiceOne Financial Services earnings per share are up 5.6% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, ChoiceOne Financial Services has increased its dividend at approximately 7.3% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is ChoiceOne Financial Services an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? ChoiceOne Financial Services has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating ChoiceOne Financial Services more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks ChoiceOne Financial Services is facing. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for ChoiceOne Financial Services and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

