Here's What We Like About CB Financial Services' (NASDAQ:CBFV) Upcoming Dividend

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase CB Financial Services' shares before the 17th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.24 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.96 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that CB Financial Services has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current share price of $25.85. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether CB Financial Services has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. CB Financial Services paid out a comfortable 45% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

NasdaqGM:CBFV Historic Dividend February 14th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see CB Financial Services earnings per share are up 3.3% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. CB Financial Services has delivered 1.7% dividend growth per year on average over the past eight years.

To Sum It Up

Has CB Financial Services got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? CB Financial Services has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. In summary, CB Financial Services appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while CB Financial Services has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for CB Financial Services that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

