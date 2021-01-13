Here's What We Like About Caterpillar's (NYSE:CAT) Upcoming Dividend

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 19th of January, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 19th of February.

Caterpillar's next dividend payment will be US$1.03 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$4.12 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Caterpillar has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current share price of $195.89. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Caterpillar's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Caterpillar paid out 68% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (51%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Caterpillar's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CAT Historic Dividend January 14th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Caterpillar, with earnings per share up 8.9% on average over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Caterpillar has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Caterpillar has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.4% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Caterpillar? Earnings per share growth has been unremarkable, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear excessive. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

So if you want to do more digging on Caterpillar, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. For example, Caterpillar has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

