Here's What We Like About Capital One Financial's (NYSE:COF) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Capital One Financial's shares on or after the 5th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 19th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.60 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Capital One Financial stock has a trailing yield of around 2.2% on the current share price of $109.83. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Capital One Financial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Capital One Financial is paying out just 10% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Capital One Financial has grown its earnings rapidly, up 29% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Capital One Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 28% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Is Capital One Financial an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like Capital One Financial that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Capital One Financial looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in Capital One Financial for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Capital One Financial that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

