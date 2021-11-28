Here's What We Like About Capital City Bank Group's (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Capital City Bank Group's shares on or after the 3rd of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 20th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.16 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.64 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Capital City Bank Group has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current share price of $27.53. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Capital City Bank Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Capital City Bank Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Capital City Bank Group paid out a comfortable 30% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Capital City Bank Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 31% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Capital City Bank Group has delivered 4.8% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Capital City Bank Group is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Capital City Bank Group? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Capital City Bank Group more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Capital City Bank Group is facing. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Capital City Bank Group and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

