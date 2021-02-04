Here's What We Like About Cambridge Bancorp's (NASDAQ:CATC) Upcoming Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Investors can purchase shares before the 10th of February in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of February.

Cambridge Bancorp's upcoming dividend is US$0.55 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.20 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Cambridge Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of $75.89. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Cambridge Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Cambridge Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 42% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:CATC Historic Dividend February 5th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Cambridge Bancorp earnings per share are up 5.2% per annum over the last five years.

Cambridge Bancorp also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Cambridge Bancorp has delivered 4.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Cambridge Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Overall, Cambridge Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Cambridge Bancorp is facing. For example - Cambridge Bancorp has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

